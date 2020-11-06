Regina Dattilo-Lambers
Regina (nee Robinson) Dattilo-Lambers beloved wife of the late Kenneth Lambers and the late Anthony Dattilo, devoted mother of Sherry (Paul) Puttman, Marie (Sam Zachary) Cioffi, Jenee (Pat) Ferguson, Joe (Lori) and Bill (Kelly) Dattilo, cherished stepmother of Bob (Barb), Richard and Sally Lambers, Lee Ann (Brian) Chambers, Terri (Marty) Kloepfer, loving grandmother of 24 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Age 92. Sunday, November, 1, 2020. Friends are invited to a visitation Friday, November 13th from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., 45238 (Face masks required).
The family requests that any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org
). or Queen City Hospice www.queencityhospice.com