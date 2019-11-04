|
Regina Voorhies
Warsaw - Voorhies, Regina (Gina) Lynn, 65, of Warsaw, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood on October 31, 2019. She was a contract Care Provider for North Key and a Trainer for Bawac. She is preceded in death by her Parents: Marian Voorhies and Phyllis Rambo, Brother: Dennis Voorhies. She is survived by her beloved fur children: Buddy, Sampson, and Abigail; beloved friends and family of Northern Kentucky; Brother: Raymond Claunch (Lexington, KY); Sister: Anna Glenn (Lexington, KY); Aunts: Arlene and Rita; Uncle: Norris (Evie) Taylor; Nieces and Nephews: Amy Wade, Troy Voorhies. Visitation will be from 11:00AM-1:00PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home in Elsmere, KY. A graveside service will be at 1:00PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Springhills Cemetery located at 529 North Greenville Street in Harrodsburg, KY 40338.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019