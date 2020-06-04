Reginald G. "Reg" Wallace
Grand Island, FLA. - Reg Wallace (Reginald Gary Wallace) age 74 of Grand Island, Florida and formerly of Cincinnati passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 He was born February 6, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late William and Marjorie (nee Long) Wallace. Reg pursued dreams and captured them. Musician, recording engineer, electrical engineer, mechanic, and chaplain. He was proud to be part of the technical crew that launched space shuttles from Cape Canaveral. Reg never met a stranger. He loved people of all ages, shapes and sizes. His passion for music was lifelong. He loved to learn and to teach. The answer to the question of what he did professionally is "everything".
Reg was passionate about the US Military and considered his service to his country a privilege. Reg served in the Army Security Agency and held a top-secret crypto security clearance. Stationed in Korea during the Vietnam war he worked and lived on the DMZ.
He served as a jail chaplain at Clermont County and won many souls for the kingdom.
We know he is now enjoying a wonderful reunion with family and friends that have gone before. Reg is survived by his wife Wendy Wallace; son, Tony (Ana) Rose; daughters Gina Achuff and Shannon Waitas; seven grandchildren Corey, Katelyn, Elise, Zoe, Sion, Brennan, and Jareth; three great grandchildren; and two sisters Sheila (Tee) Wallace and Angela (the late Jerry) Blanton. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday June 8, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Dr. David Long, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or Jessie Duplantis Ministries (https://www.jdm.org/ online condolences to www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Grand Island, FLA. - Reg Wallace (Reginald Gary Wallace) age 74 of Grand Island, Florida and formerly of Cincinnati passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 He was born February 6, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late William and Marjorie (nee Long) Wallace. Reg pursued dreams and captured them. Musician, recording engineer, electrical engineer, mechanic, and chaplain. He was proud to be part of the technical crew that launched space shuttles from Cape Canaveral. Reg never met a stranger. He loved people of all ages, shapes and sizes. His passion for music was lifelong. He loved to learn and to teach. The answer to the question of what he did professionally is "everything".
Reg was passionate about the US Military and considered his service to his country a privilege. Reg served in the Army Security Agency and held a top-secret crypto security clearance. Stationed in Korea during the Vietnam war he worked and lived on the DMZ.
He served as a jail chaplain at Clermont County and won many souls for the kingdom.
We know he is now enjoying a wonderful reunion with family and friends that have gone before. Reg is survived by his wife Wendy Wallace; son, Tony (Ana) Rose; daughters Gina Achuff and Shannon Waitas; seven grandchildren Corey, Katelyn, Elise, Zoe, Sion, Brennan, and Jareth; three great grandchildren; and two sisters Sheila (Tee) Wallace and Angela (the late Jerry) Blanton. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday June 8, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Dr. David Long, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or Jessie Duplantis Ministries (https://www.jdm.org/ online condolences to www.websterfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.