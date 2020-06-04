Reginald G. "Reg" Wallace
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reginald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reginald G. "Reg" Wallace

Grand Island, FLA. - Reg Wallace (Reginald Gary Wallace) age 74 of Grand Island, Florida and formerly of Cincinnati passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 He was born February 6, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late William and Marjorie (nee Long) Wallace. Reg pursued dreams and captured them. Musician, recording engineer, electrical engineer, mechanic, and chaplain. He was proud to be part of the technical crew that launched space shuttles from Cape Canaveral. Reg never met a stranger. He loved people of all ages, shapes and sizes. His passion for music was lifelong. He loved to learn and to teach. The answer to the question of what he did professionally is "everything".

Reg was passionate about the US Military and considered his service to his country a privilege. Reg served in the Army Security Agency and held a top-secret crypto security clearance. Stationed in Korea during the Vietnam war he worked and lived on the DMZ.

He served as a jail chaplain at Clermont County and won many souls for the kingdom.

We know he is now enjoying a wonderful reunion with family and friends that have gone before. Reg is survived by his wife Wendy Wallace; son, Tony (Ana) Rose; daughters Gina Achuff and Shannon Waitas; seven grandchildren Corey, Katelyn, Elise, Zoe, Sion, Brennan, and Jareth; three great grandchildren; and two sisters Sheila (Tee) Wallace and Angela (the late Jerry) Blanton. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday June 8, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Dr. David Long, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or Jessie Duplantis Ministries (https://www.jdm.org/ online condolences to www.websterfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved