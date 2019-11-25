|
|
Reiko Williams
Reading - Reiko Williams, age 90, of Reading, OH passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born in Kobe, Japan, on December 2, 1928. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard M. Williams; and her parents. Funeral Ceremony will be at 4 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 with a gathering from 3- 4 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 7830 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, 2019