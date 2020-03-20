Resources
More Obituaries for Reiner Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reiner Kuhn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reiner Kuhn Obituary
Reiner Kuhn

Burlington - Reiner George Kuhn, age 74 of Burlington, KY passed away March 14, 2020. Reiner was born June 18, 1945 in Gunzenhausen Schlungenhof Germany to Heinrich Kuhn and Paulina Lammermann. He was a retired Real Estate Broker, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Florence, KY. He also went to college in Pennsylvania and attended Temple University. He is survived by his Wife Linda Phipps Kuhn, 2 Children Victoria Kuhn-Roelke and Reiner Keith Kuhn (Joanne), 3 Stepchildren Lisa Hamilton (J.C.), Michele Borrero, and Christopher Northrup, 12 Grandchildren, and many Great Grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a Time and Date to be determined. Memorial Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9066 Gunpowder Road, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reiner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -