Burlington - Reiner George Kuhn, age 74 of Burlington, KY passed away March 14, 2020. Reiner was born June 18, 1945 in Gunzenhausen Schlungenhof Germany to Heinrich Kuhn and Paulina Lammermann. He was a retired Real Estate Broker, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Florence, KY. He also went to college in Pennsylvania and attended Temple University. He is survived by his Wife Linda Phipps Kuhn, 2 Children Victoria Kuhn-Roelke and Reiner Keith Kuhn (Joanne), 3 Stepchildren Lisa Hamilton (J.C.), Michele Borrero, and Christopher Northrup, 12 Grandchildren, and many Great Grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a Time and Date to be determined. Memorial Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9066 Gunpowder Road, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020