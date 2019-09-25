Resources
More Obituaries for Renate Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renate Glenn


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renate Glenn Obituary
Renate Glenn

Southgate, KY - Renate. Wife of Jerry, mother of Michael Friedrichsmeyer, Karen (Steve) Rubenstein and the late Sabine Friedrichsmeyer, grandmother of Elliot Rubenstein, sister of Klaus (Annette) Drexl, stepmother of Catherine (Tony) Lemak and Connie Glenn. She was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, on July 9, 1936, and died on September 23, 2019 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. A celebration of life will be held at the Highland Country Club, Ft. Thomas, KY, arrangements pending. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Crayons to Classrooms in Dayton, OH . Donations can be made securely on-line at http://dc2c.org/donate/ or mailed to 1750 Woodman Drive, Dayton, OH, 45420 or to an organization of the donor's choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renate's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.