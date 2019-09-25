|
|
Renate Glenn
Southgate, KY - Renate. Wife of Jerry, mother of Michael Friedrichsmeyer, Karen (Steve) Rubenstein and the late Sabine Friedrichsmeyer, grandmother of Elliot Rubenstein, sister of Klaus (Annette) Drexl, stepmother of Catherine (Tony) Lemak and Connie Glenn. She was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, on July 9, 1936, and died on September 23, 2019 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. A celebration of life will be held at the Highland Country Club, Ft. Thomas, KY, arrangements pending. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Crayons to Classrooms in Dayton, OH . Donations can be made securely on-line at http://dc2c.org/donate/ or mailed to 1750 Woodman Drive, Dayton, OH, 45420 or to an organization of the donor's choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019