Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
1928 - 2020
Renate Teran Obituary
Renate Teran

Cincinnati - Renate Teran, Age 91, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Wife of the late Dr. Carlos M. Teran, mother of Carlos R. Teran (Roberta), the late Kenneth A. Teran, and grandmother of David, Stephen, and Kevin. Renate was born April 3, 1928 in Offleben Germany, immigrating to the U.S. in 1952. She enjoyed a long career teaching elementary school in East Lansing Michigan, where she lived for over 60 years. Services will be held at a later date in Michigan. On-line condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
