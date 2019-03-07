|
Ressala Marie Anderson
Goshen - Ressala Marie (nee Renner) Anderson of Goshen, OH. Born on September 26, 1925 in Mt. Vernon, KY. Went home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John Anderson. Loving mother of Roger (Babe) Anderson, Ron (Sue) Anderson and the late Jonathon Anderson, Brenda Johnston and David Anderson. Caring grandmother of Doug Anderson, Dennis Anderson, Amanda Teague, Renee Hernandez and Michelle Nachazel. Proud great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Ruby Renner. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Dealie (nee Bustel) Renner, 4 brothers and 6 sisters. Friends will be received on Monday, March 11, 10 AM - 12 Noon at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will immediately follow at 12 PM. Interment, Myers Cemetery, Goshen TWP, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ressala Anderson to the Primary Pulmonary Hypertension , 4050 Executive Park Dr., Suite 402, Cincinnati, OH 45241 www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019