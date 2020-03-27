Services
Colerain Twp. - Retha L. "Skip" Burrington, loving wife of the late Elmer E. Burrington. Beloved mother of Kathy (John) Nicely, Betty Lou (Robert) Smith, Sharen (Mark) Jaeger, Michael (Judy) Burrington and the late Karen Burrington. Devoted grandmother of Aaron (Katey) Nicely, Amy Nicely, Karen Smith, Michelle (Bill) Hugenberg, Kristi (Luc) McKinney, Stephen (Kaitlyn) Smith, Nicole (Nick) Terrell, Kimberly (Jimmy) Burke, Kyle (Emily) Jaeger, Rosalee Burrington, and Kasandra (Josh) Bakken, and great-grandmother of 19. Passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. Age 93. A Private family visitation and Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247) serving the family. Condolences to the family may be made at www.mrfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
