|
|
Reva J. Talbert
Latonia - Reva J. Talbert, age 87 of Latonia, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She retired from working at Avis Rental Car. Reva was a member of Holy Cross Church since 1955. She volunteered at St. Elizabeth Second Time Around Shop and worked many years at Johnny's Toy Store. She was pre-deceased by her husband-Eugene J. Talbert, her son- Eugene F. Talbert, her sister- Wilma Hussey and brother-Forest Roberts. Surviving children include Linda (John) Doherty, Stephen Talbert, Thomas Talbert, and Joan Marie Talbert. Beloved grandmother of Branden Doherty, Steven Talbert, Amanda (Kyle) Price, Sara (Clint) Walker and Shane Talbert. Dear Great-Grandmother of Jace Walker, Coltin and Nolin Price. Private Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church. Internment at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials to Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME serving the family. swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020