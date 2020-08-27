1/1
Reynold Scott Stolz
Reynold Scott Stolz

Latonia - Reynold Scott Stolz, 56, of Latonia, KY passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home peacefully. He was the former partner of Services Unlimited. Scott was preceded in death by his father: Reynold L. Stolz. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years: Michelle A. McClure Stolz; mother: Janice C. Stolz; children: Lindsay M. (Josh) Miller, A.J. (Katelyn Conley) Schworer, Amanda (Craig) Spencer and Dylan (Alli Bluhm) Schworer; siblings: Ronald (Becky) Stolz, Richard (Kat) Stolz and Robin Stolz Cox and her daughter: Liz; grandchildren: Gavin, Margo, Case', Canon and Carsyn as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Visitation will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Catholic Blessing at 1:00 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Entombment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society c/o cancer.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
