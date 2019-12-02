Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Walton, KY 41094
859-485-4352
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Walton
47 S Main St
Walton, KY
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Walton, KY 41094
Rheda A. Greene Harper

Rheda A. Greene Harper Obituary
Rheda A. Greene Harper

Walton, KY - Rheda A Greene Harper, age 81, of Walton, KY passed away at her home surrounded by family, on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born the daughter of the late Woodrow and Georgia Greene in Sparta, KY on September 8, 1938. Rheda worked in accounting for the Greater Cincinnati Convention & Visitors Bureau for 35 years. She attended First Baptist Church of Walton and was an avid sports fan, especially following UK sports and the Cincinnati Reds.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Greene. Survivors include her loving husband, Ronnie Harper; children, Ronda Crosby (Jed), Shana Harper, Ricky Robison, and Jeff Harper (Angela); sister, Kaye Ellis; sister-in-law, Margie Greene; grandchildren, Clay Whaley (Kate), Garrett Harper, Mitchell Harper (Samantha), Stormy Hagedorn (Kyle), and Joshua Arnold (Nykyta); great-grandchildren, Ashland, Braxton, Jaxon, Aiden and Keagan; several nieces and nephews; as well as many other friends and relatives who will mourn her loss and cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Walton, 47 S Main St, Walton, KY 41094. Funeral service will take place Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Walton. Rheda will be laid to rest at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, KY.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to First Baptist Church of Walton. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
