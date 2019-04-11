|
Rhoda M. Martin
Sharonville - Loving wife of John F. Martin for 62 years. Devoted mother of Kendra (Scott) Clark and Kimberly (Paul) Brinker. Cherished grandmother of Courtney (Chris) Rankin, Adam Clark, Aleks Brinker and Andrew Brinker. Great-grandmother of Michaela Rankin. Rhoda was preceded in death by her siblings, Loretta Carey, Charles Gibbons and Joseph Gibbons. Departed on April 9, 2019 at the age of 84. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 11, 2019