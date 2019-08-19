|
Rhonda Martin
Crittenden - Rhonda Martin, 39, of Crittenden, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Rhonda attended the First Church of Christ in Walton. Being very involved with her children, Rhonda volunteered many hours with Grant County Little League softball and baseball teams and was the scorebook keeper for them. She was in Management at the United Dairy Farmers Store in Ft. Wright, KY. She loved her job where she made so many friends, and she enjoyed when they came into the store just to visit with her and see that big welcoming smile. Most of all Rhonda was completely dedicated to her children and loving husband, who believe that she was "the best mom, wife and friend". She will be missed greatly by many. Heaven certainly gained an Angel. Rhonda is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Martin of Crittenden; children, Alyssa Carroll, Charles Carroll and David Martin all of Crittenden; step-children, Marisa (Jason) Sellers of Crestview Hills, Tanner (Julie) Blair of Ft. Wright, Sydney Blair of Ft. Mitchell; mother, Susan Kurtz of Independence; brother, Michael (Jessica) Kurtz of Butler; step-grandchildren, Ryleigh Blair, Sophie Sellers, and Zoey Blair. She was preceded in death by her father, David Kurtz (2012). Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4:00PM until the hour of Memorial Service at 7:00PM all in First Church of Christ, 12993 Frogtown Connector Rd., Walton, KY 41094. Interment will be in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY private to the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Martin-Carroll Childrens' Donation Account at and Central Bank location. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019