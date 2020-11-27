1/1
Richard A. Bonapfel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Bonapfel

Forest Park - UNITED STATES ARMY RETIRED. Age 74. Loving son of the late Charles W. and Virginia (nee Mangrum) Bonapfel. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Johnston) Bonapfel. Devoted father of Sheri Bowling, Richie Bonapfel, and the late Elizabeth Bonapfel. Grandfather of 7. Great grandfather of 3. Dear brother of William (Carol) Bonapfel, and the late Beverly Martin and Charles W. Bonapfel, Jr. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Richard passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 11am. Burial with military honors will be held in Crown Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. See vorhisandryan.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Service
11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved