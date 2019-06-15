|
|
|
Richard A. Overbee, Sr.
Georgetown - Richard A Overbee, Sr. resident of the Ohio Veterans Home, Georgetown, Ohio, formerly of Loveland, OH died peacefully, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 90, with his daughter and granddaughter Jacquie at his side.
Devoted husband of 50 years to the late Bonnie Overbee (nee Anderson) Loving father of Richard A. Overbee Jr, Joe & Philip Overbee, Karen (James) Taylor and the late Brenda Carol & Nancie Lynn Overbee. Stepfather to Sandra (the late Eugene) Peel. Proud grandfather of Jacqueline Corwin, Dr. Laura Taylor (Alison), Joshua & Jenny Hampton, Shane Walsh, Vicki Drury (Steve) Brian Peel, Raymond, Larry, Kyle & Devry Overbee, and Greg Combs. Also, great grandfather of 13. Dear brother of Drusha Combs (the late Virgil). Beloved uncle to Teresa Combs Johnson. Cherished son of the late Grace Caudill Lucas.
Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 1 PM - 2:00 PM on Monday, June 17, at Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Services will immediately follow. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Richard was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. Born in Beattyville KY. he loved bluegrass music, the mountains, fishing, gardening and all things outdoors. After stints as a Norwood police officer and at Crosley Broadcasting, he started his own landscaping company. "Dad could tell you the name of every tree, plant, flower and weed!" his daughter, Karen, says. Illness forced him to give up his business, and he joined the Cincinnati Post and later the Cincinnati Enquirer as a district circulation manager, where he retired from. Together with his wife, Bonnie, he enjoyed traveling, they especially enjoyed cruises, with Jamaica a favorite destination.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard Overbee to The Ohio Veterans Home 2003 Veterans Blvd. Georgetown, OH 45121 or , Blue Ash.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Ohio Veterans Home for loving dad as much as we did. A special thank you to his nurses, Ann, Pam, Jane & Judy, and the best social worker ever, Dana.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 15 to June 16, 2019
