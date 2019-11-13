|
Richard A. Strack
Cincinnati - Richard A. Strack, Beloved husband of the late Dorothy A. Strack (Nee Bross). Loving father of Timothy (Kathleen), Thomas (Suzan), Anthony (Joelle), Stephen (Pamela) Strack, Julie (Warren) Owens and Richard L. (Stephanie) Strack. Devoted grandfather of Sarah, Alex, Rebecca, Matthew, Richard Austin (Wendi), Brittani (Willie) Helton, Abigail, Andrew Strack, Harrison, Lincoln, Amelia Owens, Troey, Dorothy C. Strack, and great grandfather of Bentley, Sutter and Ford Helton. Dear brother of the late Eugene, Ronald Strack, Rosemarie (Clarence) Raab and Janet McRae. Brother in law of Betty, Helen Strack and Dennis McRae. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 86 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on SATURDAY at Holy Family Church, 3006 W. 8th St., at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to Elder High School Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, 45205. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019