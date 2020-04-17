Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
1933 - 2020
Cincinnati - Richard Allen Marksberry, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Nester) Marksberry. Devoted father of Michelle S. (Daniel) Rinck of Milan, IN, Marc A. Marksberry of Dayton, OH, Eric E. (Deborah) Marksberry of Santa Clarita, CA and Chad R. Marksberry of Owensville, OH. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Betty DeWeese of Cincinnati and the late Babe Ryan, Ann Kroeger and Jack Marksberry. Sunday, April 12, 2020 after a brief illness, age 86. Private services. Final resting place, St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Food Pantry, 3006 W. 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (www.rmdfuneralhome.com) serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
