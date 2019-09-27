|
|
Richard Alsip
Ryland Heights - Richard L. Alsip, 59, of Ryland Heights, KY (born in Covington, KY), died Friday, September 20, 2019, at his residence. He was employed with Simon Kenton High School prior to his passing. His wife, Lisa Ann Alsip, preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughters Erin Alsip, Shannon Burton (Sylvester Burton), sons Mitchell and Patrick, his father Chester (deceased mother Barbara), sister Pamela Alsip-Hall, 5 grandchildren, a niece and nephew. Celebration of Life will be held at a place and time to be determined at a later date. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Erlanger assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 27, 2019