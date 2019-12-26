|
Richard Amwake
Ft. Wright - Richard Ronald "Dick" Amwake passed December 22, 2019 after a long illness. Born April 20, 1937 in Ellwood City, PA. He was a 21 year resident of Toronto Canada. Richard graduated from the University of Kentucky in June of 1961 being a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. After dating for five years, Dick was married to his loving wife Tiina, maiden name Sova for fifty years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp after six years of service. SEMPER FI. He retired from Cincinnati Bell and Convergys after thirty five years. Dick was a fifty two year member of Fairfield Sportsman Association, forty one year member of the Mason McMillan Lodge #141, long time member of American Legion Schwab-Bailey Post and faithfully served as President of the Estonian Heritage Association of Cincinnati, Ohio. Dick is survived by his dearest friend and companion Kimberly Stull, his grandchildren Chad V. and Jessica R., and his sons R. Victor and Karl H. Passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 82 years of age. Visitation MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Road, on Sunday from 1:00PM until time of Memorial Service at 3:00PM. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019