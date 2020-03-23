Resources
Richard (Rick) Baker

Richard (Rick) Baker Obituary
Richard (Rick) Baker

Walton - Richard (Rick) Baker passed away on March 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth of Florence. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Rick worked as a truck driver, eventually becoming a warehouse manager and retiring from Cincinnati Container. He enjoyed camping and riding motorcycles. He enjoyed helping his neighbors as well, volunteering to cut their grass. Rick has now joined those who preceded him in death; parents, Russell and Effie Baker; siblings, Russell Jr. Baker, Larry Baker, Shirley Williams and Clara Mcentyre. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anna Baker; children, April Marie Gaines, Robert Adam (Stephanie) Baker and Angel Marie Baker, 9 grandchildren; brother, Bill Baker and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
