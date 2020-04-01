|
|
Richard Beuerlein
Milford - Beuerlein, Richard A. beloved husband of the late Norma J. (nee McHone) Beuerlein; devoted father of Michael and Richard David Beuerlein; loving grandfather of Samantha, Michaela, and Logan, and dear brother of Ruth (Sam) Gilardi, and the late Anita Hall. Mr. Beuerlein, a resident of Milford, passed away Monday March 30, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps serving in the Korean War and was a truck driver for many years. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and his cremains will be inurned at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020