Richard "Dick" Brown
West Chester - Richard "Dick" Brown, 89, passed away on June 16, 2020, only twenty-two days after his wife, Delta passed away. Dick was born to William "Bill" and Christine "Chris" Brown, on April 22, 1931, in Fort Wayne, IN. He served his country as part of the United States Army, during the Korean War. He worked at General Electric as a mechanical engineer, retiring in 1993. On June 11, 1960, he married Delta Farmer. Dick was an active member at Dayspring Church of God, for many years. He drove for the Bus Ministry and taught class for new converts. At Springdale Nazarene Church, Dick participated in the choir, served as a greeter, and worked in the Kingdom Builders Class. Together, Delta and Dick raised 6 sons; Dennis (Bonnie), Daniel, Donald (Rhonda), Douglas (Barb), Darin (Juliet) and the late David Wm. Brown. Dick is also survived by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother, Earl "Bud" Brown and many extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, William Nathan "Bill" Brown, John Robert "Bob" Brown, Steven R. "Steve" Brown, son David Wm., and his loving wife of 60 years, Delta Brown. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 12 noon until services begin at 1 PM, at the Springdale Nazarene Church, 11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be directed to www.AMGFuneralHome.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.