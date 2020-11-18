1/1
Richard "Smokey" Burgess
1934 - 2020
Amelia - Richard J. (Smokey) Burgess, 85, of Amelia, passed away on November 15, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late Harvey and Mildred Burgess. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Burgess and his former wife of 26 years, Sandy Burgess, and step-daughter, Terri Williams. He is survived by his son, Mark Burgess (Jenni) and daughter, Jill Young (Emmeth); grandchildren, Caroline Gregoire (Michael), Natalie Rudolph (Douglas), and Ajani Young; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Leo Gregoire; brother to Sally Wolfe (Gene); uncle to Terry Wolfe, Debbie Orth, and Pam Kelly; step-sons, Steve Davis and Scott Davis; step-grandchildren, Joe, Sarah, Jarrod, Katelyn, Jessica, Isabelle, and Jackson. Smokey was a veteran of the US Navy and was a retired Cincinnati Police Officer. He chose to donate his body to science through the University of Cincinnati Medical School. A memorial will be held in the future at the convenience of family. Memorial donations may be made to the Fraternal Order of Police, Queen City Lodge #96, Building Fund 1900 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, Ohio 45214. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
