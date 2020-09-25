Richard "Dick" C. Burnes
Anderson Twp - Richard "Dick" C. Burnes, husband of the late Charmaine R. Burnes (nee Hammann), beloved father of Velynda B. (Richard) Jaffe, loving grandfather of Katharine "Kate" (Brandon) Boggs, brother of the late Robert and Jack Burnes, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Died Sept. 24, 2020 at age 88. Residence of Anderson Twp. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Wed. Sept. 30, from 5-7 PM. Funeral and Graveside Services are Private. Memorials to Hospice of Cincinnati
or Michael J. Fox Foundation.