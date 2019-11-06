|
Richard Carl
Cold Spring - Richard George Carl, 55, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Hospital Ft. Thomas, KY. He was a workshop assembler at Redwood Rehabilitation Center in Ft. Mitchell, KY and a member of Saint Joseph Parish, Camp Springs, KY. He touched the hearts of many and will be missed by everyone that knew him. He is preceded in death by his father, Le Roy Carl, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Marian (nee Schack) Carl; siblings, Le Roy (Denise) Carl, Jr., Al (Debbie) Carl and Ann Marie (Allen) Behrle; also survived by one niece, Morgan and three nephews, Cameron, Mitchell and Sean. Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, November 8th at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saturday, November 9th at Saint Joseph Church, Camp Springs, KY. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, Camp Springs, KY. Memorials to: Redwood, 71 Orphanage Road, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 and/or St. Joseph Church, 6833 Four Mile Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059. Online Condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019