Richard "Dick" Cheesman Obituary
Erlanger - Richard "Dick" Cheesman, 95, of Erlanger, KY passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was former owner and operator of Cheesman's Cafe which is now Parrett's Corner, former owner and operator of Cheesman's Grocery and former owner and operator of K and K Restaurant. Dick was a member of the First Evangelical Methodist Church in Latonia, KY, the Sunday Morning Club and his band the Kenton County Ramblers. He was preceded in death by his wife: Liz Cheesman. Dick is survived by sons: Rick (April) Cheesman and Ron Cheesman; daughter: Barbara Watkins, 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 from 4:00 PM until the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Interment and Committal Service will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Independence Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the c/o . Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
