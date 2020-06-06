Richard "Rick" Crowell
Green Twp - Loving father of Richard "Ricky" Crowell. Dear son of Sharon L. (nee Wegelin) and the late Richard G. Crowell. Cherished brother of Deron Crowell and Jennifer Segbers. Passed away on June 5th at the age of 55. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Livestrong Foundation, 623 W. 38th St. Ste 300 Austin, TX 78705.
neidhardminges.com
Green Twp - Loving father of Richard "Ricky" Crowell. Dear son of Sharon L. (nee Wegelin) and the late Richard G. Crowell. Cherished brother of Deron Crowell and Jennifer Segbers. Passed away on June 5th at the age of 55. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Livestrong Foundation, 623 W. 38th St. Ste 300 Austin, TX 78705.
neidhardminges.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.