Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Richard "Dick" D. Connor Sr.



Richard "Dick" D. Connor Sr., beloved father of Rick D. (Pam) Connor, Kelly L. (Dave) Ealy, and Chris (Amy) Connor. Died Sept. 4, 2020 at age 78. Residence Miford, OH. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Fri. Sept. 11, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. from 8:30-9:30 AM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store