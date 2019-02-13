|
|
Richard E. Bollinger Jr.
Milford - Richard E, Bollinger Jr., 50, passed away on February 11, 2019. He was the loving father of Sam and Anna Bollinger, former husband of Peggy Tisch, son of Joan Bollinger, the late Richard Bollinger Sr. and step-son of Phyllis Bollinger, brother of Alisa Moretto, uncle to Zoe Davis. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Thursday, Feb. 14th from 1 PM until time of services beginning at 3 PM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima, OH will be at 12PM on Friday.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019