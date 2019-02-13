Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Milford - Richard E, Bollinger Jr., 50, passed away on February 11, 2019. He was the loving father of Sam and Anna Bollinger, former husband of Peggy Tisch, son of Joan Bollinger, the late Richard Bollinger Sr. and step-son of Phyllis Bollinger, brother of Alisa Moretto, uncle to Zoe Davis. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Thursday, Feb. 14th from 1 PM until time of services beginning at 3 PM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima, OH will be at 12PM on Friday.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019
