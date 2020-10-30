Richard E. "Dick" Chriest
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Betty (nee Gagan). Brother of the late Jim Chriest. Son of the late Elmer and Ellemae Chriest. Dick served in the Korean War as part of the Inchon and Chosin Invasion, was a Scottish Rite Mason, longtime member at Clovernook Country Club and Pvt. Charles R. Gailey VFW 7340. Passed away on Wednesday Oct 28, 2020 at age 90. Private Family service. Donations to Gailey Post or Hospice of Cincinnati
. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.