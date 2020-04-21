Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Richard E. Dooley


1937 - 2020
Richard E. Dooley Obituary
Richard E. Dooley

Hamilton - With unfathomable grief & sadness, the family of Richard Edwin Dooley announces his passing on April 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer & kidney disease. Our hero is gone, our hearts are broken.

Born in Cincinnati in 1937, to Edwin & Catherine, and older brother to 5 siblings. Husband of 59 years to Carolyn (nee Hehn), & gold standard father to his children, Shawn (America), Colleen (Eric), Heather (Darrin), Shannon (Richard), & Carrie (Joe). He was Papa to 11 grandchildren.

For details on his Irish wake, please send contact information to [email protected] Donations in his honor to , specifically T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia at the following link: OR The Kettering Medical Center Foundation via their website. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
