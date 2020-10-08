Richard E. Groene
Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie Groene (Nee Stern) for 52 years. Loving father of Richard A. (Mary) Groene, Julie (J. Michael) Guenther, James (Donna) Groene and Gary (Michelle) Groene. Devoted grandfather of Michelle (Robert) Mason, Katherine (Michael) Griggs, Payton Groene, Erich, Gabrielle, Chase, Bennett Guenther, Luke, Jacob Groene (Erin Sommer), Christian Sprinkle and step grandfather of Katie, Ashley Hill, Jessica and Morgan Van De Velde. Caring great grandfather of Griffin and Marlowe Mason. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at 85 years of age. Visitation at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., on TUESDAY from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. www.bjmeyer.com