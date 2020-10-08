1/
Richard E. Groene
1935 - 2020
Richard E. Groene

Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie Groene (Nee Stern) for 52 years. Loving father of Richard A. (Mary) Groene, Julie (J. Michael) Guenther, James (Donna) Groene and Gary (Michelle) Groene. Devoted grandfather of Michelle (Robert) Mason, Katherine (Michael) Griggs, Payton Groene, Erich, Gabrielle, Chase, Bennett Guenther, Luke, Jacob Groene (Erin Sommer), Christian Sprinkle and step grandfather of Katie, Ashley Hill, Jessica and Morgan Van De Velde. Caring great grandfather of Griffin and Marlowe Mason. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at 85 years of age. Visitation at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., on TUESDAY from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. www.bjmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
OCT
13
Entombment
11:45 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery-W 8th and Seton
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 7, 2020
Grew up with the Groene children. Mr. Groene was a wonderful person. He will be greatly missed by all.
Susan Clingerman
Neighbor
October 7, 2020
Rick, So sorry for your loss. I know he will be missed. I can't get over how much you look like him. Love to all - Blessings from the heart. Tenderly, LeAnn Schweitzer
LeAnn Schweiter
Acquaintance
