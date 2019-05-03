|
Richard "Rick" Edward Minning
Cold Spring - Richard "Rick" Edward Minning, 62, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away on April 30, 2019. Rick is preceded in death by his parents James and Mildred (Boschert) Minning and his brother Jeff Minning. He is survived by his Son, Matthew Minning and Daughter Rebecca (Evan) Durling, his prior spouse Margie (Ross) Minning and fiancé Kathy Thomas, his siblings James (Debbie) Minning, Tim (Dana) Minning, Debbie (Steve) Beiting, Cindy (Terry) Kentrup and many cousins and friends. Rick was a former Co-Owner of Brothers Electric in Fort Thomas for 25 plus years. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, especially boating, and also water skiing, camping, hiking, and snow skiing. He was an avid sports fan of high school basketball, Cincinnati Reds baseball, the Cincinnati Bengals, Cyclones hockey and a big supporter of Special Olympics. Visitation will be at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY, Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with services at the funeral home beginning at 11:30 a.m. Celebration of Life Reception will follow the service at the Newport Elks, 3704 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. A private burial service for the family will be at a later date. Memorials may be given to Special Olympics of Northern Kentucky Area 7, P.O. Box 393, Florence, KY 41022-0393. Special condolences and memories may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 3, 2019