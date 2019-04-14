Services
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 689-9980
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell, KY
View Map
Richard Endress Obituary
Richard Endress

Florence - Richard William Endress, 72, of Florence, Kentucky, retired to Punta Gorda, Florida from Procter and Gamble after 35 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019. Rick is survived by his loving wife of more than 48 years, Mary Endress (nee Campbell); his sons, George, Michael (Monica) and Nathan (Patricia); and his grandsons, Jacob and Ethan and granddaughter Mary. He will be remembered as a wonderful man that enjoyed boating, skiing, hiking, and traveling with his wife and family. Richard was very active in community government, Boy Scouts of America, and the Boone County Jaycees. Visitation will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019 at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 2988 PHYLLIS COURT, HEBRON, KY 41048, beginning at 11:00am until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 pm with Rev. Steven Campbell officiating. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
