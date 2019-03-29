|
Richard Feldmann
Crescent Springs - Richard J. "Doc" Feldmann, DVM, 77, of Crescent Springs, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and was a member of Sts. Boniface & James Church in Ludlow. Dick graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Veterinary Medicine. He was a veterinarian at Covington Animal Clinic then opened a second animal hospital in 1978, in Crescent Springs, where he was awarded Animal Hospital of the Year. Dick was past president and member of many medical, civic and hobby organizations throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Survivors include his loving wife, Pat Feldmann of Crescent Springs; daughter, Andrea (Dennis Albers) Feldmann of Independence; sons, Matt (Amy) Feldmann of Dixon, WY, Greg (Rhoda) Wenz of Florence; brothers, Donald Feldmann of Longboat Key, FL., David Feldmann of Ft. Wright, Daniel Feldmann of Alexandria; sister, Phyliss Weber of St. James City, FL; grandchildren, Kody and Kylie and tens of thousands of patients. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sarah Feldmann; step-mother, Romilda Feldmann and sister, Mary Theresa "Tressie" Lewis. Visitation is on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM all in Sts. Boniface & James Church, 304 Oak Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of donor's choice. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019