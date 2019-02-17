|
Richard Foreman
Cincinnati - Richard E. Foreman, age 92, of Cincinnati, Ohio died on February 12, 2019. He was born November 9, 1926 in Cincinnati to Walter F. and Stella Heinsheimer Foreman and lived in East Hyde Park and Walnut Hills for the majority of his life. He attended Lotspeich School, Walnut Hills High School, Deerfield Academy and Thacher School and was graduated from Pomona College with a degree in economics and Stanford Business School with an MBA. His 5th grade shop teacher sparked Mr. Foreman's lifelong interest in things mechanical and in manufacturing. Early in his professional career he designed jet engine manufacturing handling equipment and worked in the steel fabricating industry. He developed and built a series of movable buildings that were arranged for franchised businesses and for offices and motels. In 1962 he joined Modern Machinery Company, Cincinnati, and was one of its principals for 30 years. He participated in its development into a major tri-state distributor of metal working machine tools. He saw the need for taking standard equipment and integrating it with special material handling devices of his design to create efficient manufacturing systems. He totally enjoyed all phases of his business- systems design, marketing, selling, and administration. In the later part of his professional life he became heavily involved in automated manufacturing lines and robotics before retiring in 1992. Mr. Foreman started sailing at age 9. In his later years he enjoyed racing Snipes on Lake Cowan. In retirement he became, with his wife, an avid golfer. Mr. Foreman was active in the American Machine Tool Distributors Association as chairman of its Government Relations Committee and as a board member. For 20 years as a Florida resident he was a member of the Bonita Bay Golf Club in Bonita Springs and Hyde Park Golf and Country Club in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 29 years, Kate Magrish Foreman, and his sister Sally Foreman Little. In addition to his wife of 35 years, Orene Copelan (Bothwell) Foreman, he is survived by his two children and their families, James W. and Judy Foreman of Cincinnati, and Sally Foreman Humphreys and Llewellyn B. Humphreys of Salt Lake City, by four families of step children: Linda B. Mautner, H. John and Betty Bothwell, Lisa B. and Jack T. Roehr all of Cincinnati, and Nancy B. Dickey of Concord, NC, by his brother-in-law Frank R. Little of Seattle, WA and by 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 8 nieces and nephews. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019