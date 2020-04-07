Services
Peoples Funeral Home
407 W. Shelby
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-6942
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard French

Add a Memory
Richard French Obituary
Richard French

Falmouth - Richard French (62) of Falmouth, KY, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas. He was born in Kentucky on October 8, 1957, son of the Charles Ralph and Lola Gillespie French. In addition to his parents Richard is preceded in death by a sister Barbra Singer. Richard is survived by his wife Ella Virginia Fields French, son Andrew Carroll French, daughter Stacey Ann Steven Hornsby, sisters Lola Christine Bennett, Susie Reynolds, Mary Diane French and Margaret English and aunt Sandy Adams. Private graveside service will be held for the immediate family under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home at the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -