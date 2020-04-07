|
|
Richard French
Falmouth - Richard French (62) of Falmouth, KY, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas. He was born in Kentucky on October 8, 1957, son of the Charles Ralph and Lola Gillespie French. In addition to his parents Richard is preceded in death by a sister Barbra Singer. Richard is survived by his wife Ella Virginia Fields French, son Andrew Carroll French, daughter Stacey Ann Steven Hornsby, sisters Lola Christine Bennett, Susie Reynolds, Mary Diane French and Margaret English and aunt Sandy Adams. Private graveside service will be held for the immediate family under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home at the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020