Richard G. Burson passed away November 16, 2020, at the age of 87 years old. He was the devoted husband of the late Margaret L. (Swam) Burson; loving father of Jim (Cindy), Gordon (Lisa), Marty (Amy) Burson & Nan (Joe) Stricker; dear grandfather of Kris (Julie), Megan (John), Rachel, Greg (Stevie), Allison, Emily, Jennafer (Jared), Adam (Samantha) & Steven (Nichole);great grandfather of Emma, Owen, Leia & Kendall Scout; brother of the late Robert H. (Marita) Burson; also survived by several nieces & nephews. Memorial Service at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church on December 12 at 2 P.M. Richard was a member of the F&AM York Lodge #234 of Spokane, WA, The Scottish Rite & Syrian Shriners of Cincinnati, OH. Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45259 shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
) or VITAS Hospice, Cincinnati Community Connection, P. O. Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264 (vitascommunityconnection.org
). T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com