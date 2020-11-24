1/1
Richard G. Burson
Richard G. Burson passed away November 16, 2020, at the age of 87 years old. He was the devoted husband of the late Margaret L. (Swam) Burson; loving father of Jim (Cindy), Gordon (Lisa), Marty (Amy) Burson & Nan (Joe) Stricker; dear grandfather of Kris (Julie), Megan (John), Rachel, Greg (Stevie), Allison, Emily, Jennafer (Jared), Adam (Samantha) & Steven (Nichole);great grandfather of Emma, Owen, Leia & Kendall Scout; brother of the late Robert H. (Marita) Burson; also survived by several nieces & nephews. Memorial Service at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church on December 12 at 2 P.M. Richard was a member of the F&AM York Lodge #234 of Spokane, WA, The Scottish Rite & Syrian Shriners of Cincinnati, OH. Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45259 shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) or VITAS Hospice, Cincinnati Community Connection, P. O. Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264 (vitascommunityconnection.org). T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
