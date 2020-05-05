Richard G. Hoefinghoff
Edgewood - Richard Gordon Hoefinghoff, 86, of Edgewood, passed away on Saturday, May 2nd at Charter Senior Living of Edgewood. He was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War and later worked for the Gibson Greeting Company. Mr. Hoefinghoff started the Cincinnati Branch of Hilliard Lyons and continued there until retiring in October 2019. He was active on many boards most notably The Highland Cemetery and The Cincinnati Foundation for the Aged. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee & Carol (nee. Walker) Hoefinghoff; wife, Barbara (nee. Schell) Hoefinghoff and brother, Charles Lee "Bud" Hoefinghoff. Dick is survived by his daughters, Schelli (Andy) Schroder & Heather (Brian) Jansen; son, Richard (Crystal) Hoefinghoff Jr.; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial celebration will take place for extended family and friends as soon as possible later in the year. Interment will take place at will take place at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to the Highland Pet Cemetery, 2167 DIxie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2020.