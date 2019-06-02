|
Richard G. McCue
Anderson Twp. - Richard G. McCue, age 75 of Anderson Twp., died June 1, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen McCue (nee Bresser), devoted father of Roth McCue, Kathy McCue, Cathy Teismann, and Carole (Matt) Cattran, loving grandfather of Josie McCue, Emily, Kelsey, Reagan, and Alex Cattran, son of the late Daniel and Iola McCue, son-in-law of Elizabeth Bresser, brother of the late James (Nancy) McCue and Jeannine (the late Herbert) Flessa. Dick was a longtime attorney in Clermont County and proudly served his country in the United State Army during the Vietnam War. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Wednesday, June 5 at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. ww.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019