Richard G. Niehoff
Cincinnati - Richard George Niehoff. Beloved husband of the late Norma A. Niehoff (nee Bruggemeyer) for nearly 70 years. Dear father of Ray (Sharon) Niehoff, Roseann (Herb) Beacock, Ruth Bley and Regina (Drew) Taylor. Loving grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Devoted brother of the late Ray Niehoff. Passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Age 93 years. Visitation will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1830 W. Galbraith Road, NCH on Monday, March 4 from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be directed to the Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019