RICHARD GALE EDGAR

Florence - Richard Gale Edgar, 75, of Florence, KY, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, doing what he loved, playing golf. Born in Covington, KY on July 10, 1944, he was the son of the late Norman and Theresa Edgar. Richard worked as a machinist, retiring from the Brighton Corp. He loved golf and served as the Secretary and Tournament Director for the Northern Kentucky Golf Association for many years. Richard also enjoyed bowling. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 45 years: Darlene Edgar. Richard is survived by his sons: Thomas Edgar and Mitchell Edgar and his granddaughter: Madeline Edgar. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
