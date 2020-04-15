|
Richard Gerhardt
Fort Thomas - Richard Gerhardt, 63, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of northern KY, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Richard was born July 31, 1956 in New Orleans, LA to the late Robert Gerhardt and Marcella (nee: Wasson) Gerhardt. He was preceded in death by his Brother, Robert J. Gerhardt. Richard is survived by his Daughter, Muriel Gerhardt, Sisters, Kathy Pinelo, Christine Warwick, Gretchen Meyer, Marilyn Barlett and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorials contributions may be made to National Alliance for Mentally Ill- NKY, 1002 Monmouth St., Newport, KY 41071, Alcoholics Anonymous, 1729 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011 or Highland United Methodist Church, 314 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020