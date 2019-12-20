|
|
Richard "Dick" Gregory
Union - Richard "Dick" Gregory of Union, Kentucky, passed away at the age of 79, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Dick is preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Lillian Gregory; as well as his brother Larry Gregory. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Margie Gregory of Union, KY; their children: Rick (Teresa) Gregory, of Union, KY., Diana Franklin of Florence, KY, Peggy (Kevin) Warren of Delhi, OH, and Mary Jo Jones of Florence, KY; his sister Charlene Cahill of Florence, and brother Don Gregory of Elsmere, KY; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; as well as many family members and friends. Dick was part of Boone Co. High School. graduating class '58. He retired from General Electric, Evendale, OH after 30 years as a plumber, welder, pipefitter, machinist. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY followed by Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM at St. Timothy Church in Union, KY and interment to follow at Mother of God Cemetery in FT Wright, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Richard Gregory Memorial Fund at any PNC Bank. Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019