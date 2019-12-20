Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Gregory

Add a Memory
Richard "Dick" Gregory Obituary
Richard "Dick" Gregory

Union - Richard "Dick" Gregory of Union, Kentucky, passed away at the age of 79, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Dick is preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Lillian Gregory; as well as his brother Larry Gregory. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Margie Gregory of Union, KY; their children: Rick (Teresa) Gregory, of Union, KY., Diana Franklin of Florence, KY, Peggy (Kevin) Warren of Delhi, OH, and Mary Jo Jones of Florence, KY; his sister Charlene Cahill of Florence, and brother Don Gregory of Elsmere, KY; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; as well as many family members and friends. Dick was part of Boone Co. High School. graduating class '58. He retired from General Electric, Evendale, OH after 30 years as a plumber, welder, pipefitter, machinist. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY followed by Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM at St. Timothy Church in Union, KY and interment to follow at Mother of God Cemetery in FT Wright, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Richard Gregory Memorial Fund at any PNC Bank. Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -