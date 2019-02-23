|
Richard Grisham
- - Richard Grisham, born April 19, 1930, passed away February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Winifred "Freddy" Grisham, dear father of Jim (Noreen) Grisham and Ken (Kim) Grisham, and cherished grandfather of Drew Grisham. The family of Richard will be receiving friends for a graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery - Mason (171 S. Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Saturday, February 23, 2019 beginning at 12 Noon. Donations may be made to the Mason Historical Society. Services in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019