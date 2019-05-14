Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Genoa Township - Richard H. Allendorf, age 80 of Genoa Township, formerly of Cincinnati, passed away on May 11, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1938 in Elmira, New York to the late Robert and Helen (nee Wuebbling) Allendorf. Rick is preceded in death by his brother Robert and his brother-in-law Larry Farrell. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Scherpenberg) for 48 years; loving father of Thea Allendorf, Cathy (Marty) Lanning, and Rich (Amy) Allendorf; loving brother of Lynn Farrell; loving grandfather of Will, Charlie, Wyatt, Caroline and Weston. In addition to serving in the United States Airforce, Rick had a 31-year career at the Procter & Gamble Company. After retiring to Genoa Township, he enjoyed working on his photography and was an avid gardener.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:00pm at the Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Westerville Library Foundation (http://www.westervillelibraryfoundation.org/). Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 14, 2019
