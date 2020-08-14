1/1
Richard H. Apking
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard H. Apking

West Chester - Richard H. Apking, loving husband of Kathleen Z. Apking (nee Meyers). Devoted father of Cynthia (Gary) Sunneberg, Brenda (Todd) Rump, and the late Tamara Neat (Tim). Beloved grandfather of Deborah (Jesse) Morningstar, Ben Dills (Romenee), Scott (Amber) Dills, Jennifer Grau, Nicole Grau (Elijah), Austin Neat, Christina (Nick) McCluer, Katie Rump (Austin), and great-grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Nancy (the late Dick) Byrne, and Tim (Susie) Apking. Also survived by many family members and friends. Passed away Aug. 14, 2020. Age 83. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19th from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. www.mrfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Evendale/Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved