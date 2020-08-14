Richard H. Apking
West Chester - Richard H. Apking, loving husband of Kathleen Z. Apking (nee Meyers). Devoted father of Cynthia (Gary) Sunneberg, Brenda (Todd) Rump, and the late Tamara Neat (Tim). Beloved grandfather of Deborah (Jesse) Morningstar, Ben Dills (Romenee), Scott (Amber) Dills, Jennifer Grau, Nicole Grau (Elijah), Austin Neat, Christina (Nick) McCluer, Katie Rump (Austin), and great-grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Nancy (the late Dick) Byrne, and Tim (Susie) Apking. Also survived by many family members and friends. Passed away Aug. 14, 2020. Age 83. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19th from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
