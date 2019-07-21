|
|
Richard H. Naber
Cincinnati - Richard "Dick" Naber. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Marilyn (nee Holters) Naber. Devoted father and father-in-law of Marisue Naber and John Schuler, Rick and Nancy Naber, Dave and Karen Naber, and Bill and Chrisi Naber. Proud grandfather of Jon (Kim) Lenihan, Jay Lenihan, Ashley (David) Fetters, Lauren (Justin) Shelton, Lauren (Devin) Woodyard, Krista (Brad) Etheridge, Ellyn (John) Strittholt, Madeline Naber, Brandon (Abby) Naber, Mallory (Dave) Mosko, Jenna Naber, Kelsey Naber, Alex (Alix) Naber, Buddy Naber, Bob Naber, Megan Naber, Grace Naber, and Sarah Naber. Great grandfather of Lilly, Reece, and Elody Woodyard, Jack Strittholt, Haiden and Logan Lenihan, Morgan Lenihan, Evelyn Fetters, Madelyn and Emery Mosko, and Declan Naber. Passed away July 3, 2019 at the age of 91. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 7754 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45236, where friends will be received from 9 AM until the time of Mass. Entombment will be held privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Family request that memorial contributions in memory of Richard be directed to Purcell Marian High School, 2935 Hackberry St., Cincinnati, OH 45206. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019