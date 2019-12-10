Services
Richard Hanauer beloved husband of Martha A. Hanauer (Holthaus), devoted father of Holly (Mark) Brown, Steve (Laurie) Hanauer, and Sherri (Lisa) Kavanaugh. Graduated from University of Cincinnati with Business and Law degrees. Served in the US Air Force (JAG Corp) as a captain. Spent most of his career at Fifth Third Bank where he retired as Senior V.P. of the Trust Department. He was an avid marathon runner, a ragtime jazz dancing enthusiast along with his wife. He was a Kiwanis member for 50+ years, and he served as a Board member of the The Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Longtime resident of Anderson Township. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired c/o Cincyblind.org. Private Service, immediate family only. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
